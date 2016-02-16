BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Pneumatic March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 171.8 million rupees versus profit 209.1 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE, February 16The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29700 ICS-201(B22mm) 30200 ICS-102(B22mm) 21300 ICS-103(23mm) 25400 ICS-104(24mm) 30000 ICS-202(26mm) 32500 ICS-105(26mm) 30400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30900 ICS-105(27mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31000 ICS-105MMA(27) 31800 ICS-105PHR(28) 33900 ICS-105(28mm) 32400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32500 ICS-105(29mm) 33100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33500 ICS-105(30mm) 33900 ICS-105(31mm) 34700 ICS-106(32mm) 36600 ICS-107(34mm) 49200
MUMBAI, May 18 India's Paytm said on Thursday it has raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group in a deal that will help the digital payments startup expand its user base and maintain its lead in Asia's third-largest economy.