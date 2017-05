** India's Persistent Systems up as much as 0.96 pct

** HSBC upgrades to "buy" from "reduce", raises price target to 740 rupees from 650 rupees

** Valuations are "decent" and outlook is improving - HSBC

** HSBC says falling rupee, growth acceleration in intellectual property and enterprise revenues among reasons for improving margins

** The stock is still down around 5 pct this year after losing 23 pct in 2015 (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)