CORRECTED-Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
** Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gains as much as 2.6 pct, bucking 0.94 pct fall in NSE index
** Drug maker's board due to consider buyback at a meeting later in the day - exchange filing last week
** Dr. Reddy's is top gainer on S&P BSE Healthcare index , which is down 0.2 pct
May 18 Indian shares fell from record highs on Thursday tracking Asian peers, and were on track for their first drop in four sessions as uncertainty mounted over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports he tried to interfere with a federal investigation.