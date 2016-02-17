** Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gains as much as 2.6 pct, bucking 0.94 pct fall in NSE index

** Drug maker's board due to consider buyback at a meeting later in the day - exchange filing last week

** Dr. Reddy's is top gainer on S&P BSE Healthcare index , which is down 0.2 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)