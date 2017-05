** India's Just Dial up as much as 8.50 pct

** Announced late on Tuesday it will start buyback of 1.6 mln shares from Feb 25 to March 10

** Just Dial is down as much as 47.4 pct, as of Tuesday's close

** Stock had been hit on worries it was richly valued despite tougher competition (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)