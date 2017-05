** Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rises as much as 3.8 pct despite 0.6 pct fall in NSE index

** Heads to biggest percentage gain since Aug 2015

** BPCL gets clearance from Environment Ministry for a 3.37 billion rupees ($49.11 million) project at a refinery in Kochi, Kerala, CNBC-TV 18 reports citing senior govt official (bit.ly/1XwVyFn)

** Stock down 15.8 pct this year, as of Tuesday's close ($1 = 68.6225 Indian rupees)