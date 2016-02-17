** India's Allahabad Bank falls as much as 4.35 pct

** Local rating agency CRISIL cuts state-run lender's tier-I and tier-II bonds from various levels to "AA"

** Earlier this month, the bank reported Dec-qtr loss on higher provisions

