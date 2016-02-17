BRIEF-S 11 Group says chatchai Chotanakarn resigned as Vice Chairman
Chatchai Chotanakarn resigned as vice chairman
Feb 17 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 3.11 percent y/y at 57.65 billion yuan ($8.83 billion)

($1 = 6.5257 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Hargreaves Lansdown announces that Mike Evans has informed board of his intention to step down as chairman.