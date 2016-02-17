BRIEF-S 11 Group says chatchai Chotanakarn resigned as Vice Chairman
Says Chatchai Chotanakarn resigned as vice chairman
Feb 17 Befar Group Co Ltd
Says gets banking regulator's approval to set up rural commercial bank with registered capital at 1.5 billion yuan ($229.89 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1R7zJd2
($1 = 6.5249 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Hargreaves Lansdown announces that Mike Evans has informed board of his intention to step down as chairman.