** Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser +1.9 pct as at least three analysts hike their TP on stock, pointing to strong margins in results

** Investec hikes to TP 6600p from 5210p, Credit Suisse to 7000p from 6500p & SocGen to 7600p from 7000p (shares currently trading at 6532p, analysts have median TP of 6600p on stock, according to Thomson Reuters data)

** SocGen points to superior topline growth than European household product peers & margin expansion

** Reckitt earlier in the week posted stronger-than-expected FY sales, helped by faster-growing consumer health products

** Co guided towards moderate oper margin expansion in medium term, with 2016 margin to be supplemented by part of remaining Project Supercharge efficiencies

** CS says exposure to faster growth categories & ability to price well in developed markets - where their performance is better than most peers - boost scope for share outperformance

** Close to a fifth of a full day's avg vol traded through in less than first 1.5 hrs