BRIEF-Shareholder Guoguang Capital buys 3.3 pct stake in Huawen Media Investment
* Says its controlling shareholder Guoguang Capital acquired 3.3 percent stake(66 million shares) in the company, raising its stake in the company to 11.2 percent
Feb 17 Youzu Interactive Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 24.4 percent y/y at 515.6 million yuan ($79.01 million)
