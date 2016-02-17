BRIEF-Getin Holding reports Q1 net profit down at 17.2 mln zlotys, plans bond issue
* Q1 NET PROFIT 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
* Q1 NET PROFIT 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* “FIRST-QUARTER ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) WERE UP ON THE BACK OF €0.4 BILLION NET INFLOWS GENERATED BY PRIVATE BANKING, EVI AND ASSET MANAGEMENT, AMONG OTHER FACTORS.