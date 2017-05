** Indian banking shares head for their first rise in three sessions on value-buying in PSU banks

** Bad loans fears have pummelled banking shares this year; S&P BSE Bankex index down about 16 pct YTD

** State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda up between 2 pct and 4 pct

** India is preparing to pump in a higher-than-anticipated capital sum into poorly performing state banks, government sources told Reuters ($1 = 68.3900 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)