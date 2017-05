** Monsanto India falls 2.3 pct, bucking 0.9 pct rise in NSE index

** Hits lowest level in almost 1-1/2 years

** India's antitrust regulator orders investigation into a Monsanto joint venture over whether the company abused its dominant position as a supplier of genetically modified cotton seeds

** JV spokesman says co evaluating the order, says confident it would be found blameless