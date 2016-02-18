BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 18 (Reuters) Nippon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016 to Dec 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.68 4.60 6.60 6.68
(+45.4 pct ) (+90.8 pct ) (-1.3 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) Net 2.97 2.08 2.81 2.74
(+43.0 pct ) (+92.6 pct ) (-5.4 pct ) (-2.3 pct ) Div 7,581 yen 6,827 yen 7,165 yen 7,002 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3296.T
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago