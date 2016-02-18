BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 18 (Reuters) Japan Excellent Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Jun 30, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016 to Dec 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.84 10.12 10.24 10.35
(+7.1 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (-5.5 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) Net 3.38 3.10 3.11 3.14
(+9.2 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (-8.1 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) Div 2,500 yen 2,554 yen 2,460 yen 2,570 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8987.T
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago