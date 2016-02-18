BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Feb 18 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire 55 percent stake in Jiangsu Provincial Construction Group for 962.5 million yuan ($147.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SAU11D
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5163 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago