** Jet Airways jumps as much as 4.4 pct to 567 rupees during intra-day trade, ends up 2.7 pct

** UAE-based Etihad Airways is likely to raise its stake in Jet Airways to 49 pct from 24 pct, Financial Express reports, citing "industry sources aware of the development" (bit.ly/1PV4Cir)

** Jet Airways says no such move under consideration. Etihad says will not comment on speculation.

** Jet Airways earlier this month reported a more-than seven times jump in Dec-quarter profit. (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)