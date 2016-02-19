** Indian banking shares head for a second straight day of gains; public sector banks lead

** The government is likely to set up a "bad bank" to take over the non-performing assets, Business Standard reports, citing unidentified government sources (bit.ly/1Q4BIzH)

** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to make an announcement in the upcoming Budget on Feb 29, the report says

** State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank up between 2 pct and 3 pct