US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
** Indian banking shares head for a second straight day of gains; public sector banks lead
** The government is likely to set up a "bad bank" to take over the non-performing assets, Business Standard reports, citing unidentified government sources (bit.ly/1Q4BIzH)
** Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to make an announcement in the upcoming Budget on Feb 29, the report says
** State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank up between 2 pct and 3 pct
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)