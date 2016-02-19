** Cairn India, Bharat Petroleum, ONGC , Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil down between 1 pct and 4 pct

** Energy stocks top losers on the NSE index, which is flat

** Oil futures fell in Asian trade on Friday as a record build in U.S. crude stocks stoked concerns about global oversupply

** Brent futures were down 27 cents at $34.01 a barrel as of 0609 GMT

** S&P BSE Energy index down 0.75 pct, head for its first drop in three sessions (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)