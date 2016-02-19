** Essentra up c.10 pct, top Stoxx 600 industrial goods & services gainer & on track for best day since June 2010 after engineering co posts strong results

** LFL FY rev rises 5 pct excluding unit pipe protection technologies (with oil and gas exposure), with sales surpassing 1 bln-stg mark first time ever

** Adj PBT of 161 mln stg ahead of analysts' est of 159.07 mln stg, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Almost a fifth of a full day's avg volume through in the first 20 mins

** Sees at least mid single digit LFL rev growth & double digit adj EPS growth at constant exchange for 2016, CEO tells Reuters

** Expectations against backdrop of struggling peer group, as commodity customers wait longer before replacing industrial parts on projects

** Top gainer on FTSE midcap index, which it has underperformed YTD up to Thurs close (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)