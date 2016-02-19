UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Feb 19 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan ($230.02 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RbKjQh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5211 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.