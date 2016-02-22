GRAINS-Wheat eases on supply pressure, soybeans hit one-week high

* Wheat drops, falls for three out of four sessions; corn firms * Soybeans rise for third session as strong U.S. exports support (Recasts with wheat; adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 17 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday, falling for three out of four sessions as storms in the United States caused little damage and global supplies remain ample. Soybeans rose for a third consecutive session to a one-week high on support from stro