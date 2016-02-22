** Maruti Suzuki India Ltd falls as much as 2.5
pct to its lowest since Feb 12, top loser on the NSE index
** India's biggest carmaker by sales suspends production in
north India amid protests by a local community seeking
reservation in education and government jobs
** Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp falls 6.2 pct to a
one-week low on Monday
** Separately, Deutsche Bank cuts Maruti's PT by 10 pct to
3,750 rupees ($54.62) and earnings forecasts by 10-14 pct due to
the change in outlook for the yen
** Median PT 4,700 rupees - Thomson Reuters data
** Deutsche, in a report dated Feb 20, retains "hold"
rating, says "still cautious", citing currency as well
slower-than-expected industry recovery
