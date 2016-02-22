** Maruti Suzuki India Ltd falls as much as 2.5 pct to its lowest since Feb 12, top loser on the NSE index

** India's biggest carmaker by sales suspends production in north India amid protests by a local community seeking reservation in education and government jobs

** Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp falls 6.2 pct to a one-week low on Monday

** Separately, Deutsche Bank cuts Maruti's PT by 10 pct to 3,750 rupees ($54.62) and earnings forecasts by 10-14 pct due to the change in outlook for the yen

** Median PT 4,700 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Deutsche, in a report dated Feb 20, retains "hold" rating, says "still cautious", citing currency as well slower-than-expected industry recovery (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)