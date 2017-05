** India's Bosch Ltd gains as much as 3.64 pct

** UBS upgrades rating to "buy" from "sell", cuts price target to 20,000 rupees from 22,500 rupees

** Brokerage cites over 40 pct correction in stock price past year as a reason for upgrade

** Says Indian govt's move to significantly accelerate emission reduction rules bodes well for company

** Expects exhaust gas treatment solutions to emerge as a new revenue stream for Bosch

** Adds current premium valuations for stock are sustainable