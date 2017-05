** Shares of Aditya Birla Nuvo and Idea Cellular gain about 2 pct each; companies to jointly set up payments bank

** In a regulatory filing late on Friday, Aditya Birla Nuvo said the companies have incorporated a subsidiary called 'Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank Ltd'

** Idea to hold 49 pct in joint venture, with ABRL holding the rest

** Last year, the Reserve Bank of India gave approval to 11 entities to open payments banks, aimed at granting millions of citizens access to basic banking (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)