** ITC down 2.5 pct on worries govt will raise excise duties for cigarettes in 2016/17 budget due on Feb 29

** Deutsche Bank expects 5 pct increase in excise duty

** ITC has lost nearly a quarter of its value from an all-time high hit in Feb 2015, in part due to higher duties

** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 287.55 rupees, below current levels of 304 rupees

