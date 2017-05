** Shares of Indian cement companies rise ahead of the Feb 29 Union Budget amid hopes of an increase in infrastructure spending

** UltraTech Cement is up 1.7 pct, Ambuja Cements 0.5 pct, JK Lakshmi Cement 2.3 pct and Shree Cement 1.3 pct

** HSBC expects the government to increase infrastructure spending by 29 pct this year including for smart cities and low cost airports

** Also cites potential cut in excise duty to 6 pct from 12.5 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)