** Power company NTPC falls as much as 3 pct

** Govt to sell a 5 pct stake worth about 50.29 billion rupees ($733.1 million) starting on Tuesday

** Sets floor price at 122 rupees a share, a discount of about 4 pct to NTPC's closing price on Monday

** The OFS (offer for sale) is a good entry point and would also remove a stock overhang, JP Morgan says

** NTPC is down around 15 pct so far this year vs NSE's 10 pct fall ($1 = 68.6000 Indian rupees)