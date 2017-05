** NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index's new constituents announced on Monday gain

** Tata Motors DVR rises as much as 7.27 pct, Aurobindo Pharma gains as much as 2.9 pct, Eicher Motors rises as much as 1.46 pct, Bharti Infratel gains as much as 2.7 pct

** But Punjab National Bank, one of the three that will leave the index, down 2.3 pct

** Changes will be effective April 1 (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)