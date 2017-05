** India's Kotak Mahindra Bank falls as much as 1.2 pct

** JP Morgan downgrades the stock to 'neutral' from 'overweight', adjusting valuations after cutting earnings forecasts by 18-24 pct for FY 2016-18

** Adds revenue synergies from merger with ING Vysya Bank accruing slower than expected (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)