BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Tata Steel gains 1.7 pct, among top gainers on S&P BSE Metal index
** Economic Times reports Tata Steel is looking to restructure domestic business to reduce costs and increase productivity, citing several people familiar with matter (bit.ly/1Q7qXJJ)
** Restructuring will take place across all business functions - Economic Times
** Tata Steel could not immediately be reached for comment
** Other miners also up: Vedanta rises 1.7 pct, while Hindalco gains 2.5 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade