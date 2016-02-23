** Tata Steel gains 1.7 pct, among top gainers on S&P BSE Metal index

** Economic Times reports Tata Steel is looking to restructure domestic business to reduce costs and increase productivity, citing several people familiar with matter (bit.ly/1Q7qXJJ)

** Restructuring will take place across all business functions - Economic Times

** Tata Steel could not immediately be reached for comment

** Other miners also up: Vedanta rises 1.7 pct, while Hindalco gains 2.5 pct