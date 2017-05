** Oil retailer stocks Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Indian Oil Corp fall 2 to 4 pct

** Investors are concerned government may impose customs duty on crude oil imports in the 2016/17 budget due on Feb 29

** HSBC says imposition of a 5 pct customs duty on crude oil will earn around 100 bln rupees ($1.46 bln) a year for the govt

** The move, if implemented, could erode 13-14 pct of operating profit of the refiners, says HSBC ($1 = 68.5875 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)