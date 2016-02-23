** Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd slumps 12.41 pct to 16-month low after Oct-Dec results

** Oct-Dec consolidated profit down 65 pct, while revenue was up 1.1 pct y/y

** Company says a Supreme Court ruling restricting sales of diesel vehicles in Delhi negatively impacted key customers Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors

** Stock down 40 pct since its all-time high in Aug 2015; down about 24 pct this year, as of Monday's close

** Trades at 173 rupees, around 44 pct below the analysts' median PT of 311 rupees