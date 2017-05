Feb 23 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 992 million yuan ($151.97 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

* Says plans to invest $11 million in U.S. Quanterix for 5.35 percent stake

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20Svtkh; bit.ly/1LDVPzx; bit.ly/1mUEM5Z

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5275 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)