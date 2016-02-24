BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Indian sugar companies rise, tracking overnight gains in futures
** Investors rush to cover bearish bets amid growing concerns that heavy rains and drought from Thailand to Central America will tighten sugar supplies
** Shree Renuka Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar , Dhampur Sugar Mills and Balrampur Chini Mills rise 3 to 5 pct
** Indian mills have so far struggled to export raw sugar despite government subsidy
** Rise in international prices raises hopes of export parity
** March futures, which will expire on Monday, settled up 11 pct at 14 cents on Tuesday (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade