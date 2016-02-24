** Shares of Indian sugar companies rise, tracking overnight gains in futures

** Investors rush to cover bearish bets amid growing concerns that heavy rains and drought from Thailand to Central America will tighten sugar supplies

** Shree Renuka Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar , Dhampur Sugar Mills and Balrampur Chini Mills rise 3 to 5 pct

** Indian mills have so far struggled to export raw sugar despite government subsidy

** Rise in international prices raises hopes of export parity

** March futures, which will expire on Monday, settled up 11 pct at 14 cents on Tuesday (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)