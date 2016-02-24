** Railway sector-linked stocks fall amid caution ahead of the rail budget on Thursday

** Shares in Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd, Siemens Ltd, Sanghvi Movers, Titagarh Wagons , Texmaco Rail & Engineering down 1 to 2 pct

** Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will present the budget amid slight hopes for any big-bang reforms for the financially crippled sector

** Deutsche Bank says railway spending is likely to be flat in the budget due to the proposed pay hike in the 7th pay commission (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)