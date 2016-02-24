** India's NSE share index falls 0.61 pct a day ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts

** Traders rolled over 42 pct of the Nifty futures contracts to the March series that starts Friday, data shows

** Market wide rollover stood at 50 pct

** "Sector wise, technology, FMCG, pharma and auto counters have seen better rollover, whereas the banking space have seen built-up of short positions," says Chandan Taparia, derivatives & technical analyst at Anand Rathi

** Concerns over inflows remain, as overseas investors remain net seller in the futures market, Taparia adds

** FIIs sold a net $41.10 mln of Indian stocks on Feb 22, taking this year's outflow to $2.43 bln

** The India Volatility Index, which measures implied volatility of stock options and is often seen as a gauge of investor fear, is down 0.8 pct at 23.64 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)