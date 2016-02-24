(Corrects headline and first bullet to say Paul Hastings advised on formation, not launch, of Investindustrial fund)

Feb 24 Paul Hastings LLP:

* Has advised Investindustrial on the formation (not launch) of Investindustrial Fund VI

* Fund VI will pursue majority investments in quality European mid-market companies typically headquartered in Italy, Spain, Portugal or Switzerland

* Fund VI is the first fund of 2 billion euros or more raised for the region and Investindustrial's funds comprise three of the four funds ever raised in the region of 1 billion euros-plus size