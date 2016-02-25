** India's Just Dial rises as much as 3 pct as the local search engine starts buying back shares

** Just Dial will buy back 1.6 mln shares from Feb 25 to March 10

** Also launches JD Omni, a software technology that helps small businesses sell directly to consumers online, on Thursday

** Macquarie says they think sign-up of core Search subscribers on Omni platform is critical for Just Dial as it battles hyperlocal competitors in verticals like food, home services, etc

** Just Dial down about 70 pct from its all-time high in August 2014, and about 35 pct so far this year as of Wednesday's close due to worries about valuations

** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 396 rupees, which is below current levels of 550 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)