BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** India's Just Dial rises as much as 3 pct as the local search engine starts buying back shares
** Just Dial will buy back 1.6 mln shares from Feb 25 to March 10
** Also launches JD Omni, a software technology that helps small businesses sell directly to consumers online, on Thursday
** Macquarie says they think sign-up of core Search subscribers on Omni platform is critical for Just Dial as it battles hyperlocal competitors in verticals like food, home services, etc
** Just Dial down about 70 pct from its all-time high in August 2014, and about 35 pct so far this year as of Wednesday's close due to worries about valuations
** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 396 rupees, which is below current levels of 550 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.