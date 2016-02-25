BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Indian drugmaker Lupin gains 2 pct, among top gainers on the S&P BSE Healthcare index
** The Economic Times reports Lupin plans to set up a new plant in Japan and invest 1 billion rupees ($14.6 mln) in a manufacturing facility in India to cater to the Japanese market, citing interview with MD Nilesh Gupta (bit.ly/1oC5Gk5)
** U.S. growth for most Indian drug makers has lagged over the past year, making it crucial for companies to look elsewhere for growth
** Japan is the 3rd largest market for Lupin and contributes 11 pct to the group's revenue, according to its website
** Lupin had about 17 billion rupees ($250 million) in cash and cash equivalents by the end of March 2015, according to its website ($1 = 68.5400 Indian rupees) ($1 = 68.5100 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.