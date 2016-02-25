** Indian drugmaker Lupin gains 2 pct, among top gainers on the S&P BSE Healthcare index

** The Economic Times reports Lupin plans to set up a new plant in Japan and invest 1 billion rupees ($14.6 mln) in a manufacturing facility in India to cater to the Japanese market, citing interview with MD Nilesh Gupta (bit.ly/1oC5Gk5)

** U.S. growth for most Indian drug makers has lagged over the past year, making it crucial for companies to look elsewhere for growth

** Japan is the 3rd largest market for Lupin and contributes 11 pct to the group's revenue, according to its website

** Lupin had about 17 billion rupees ($250 million) in cash and cash equivalents by the end of March 2015, according to its website ($1 = 68.5400 Indian rupees) ($1 = 68.5100 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)