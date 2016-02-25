** Rural Electrification Corp and Power Finance Corp gain 2 pct and 3 pct respectively

** HSBC upgrades both stocks to "buy" from "hold," following recent underperformance prices

** HSBC, however, cuts PT of RURL Corp to 200 rupee from 320 rupees; PWFC PT reduced to 180 rupees from 267 rupees

** Cuts PTs citing lower loan growth assumptions, lower margins and higher credit costs

** Of 21 analysts covering RURL, 11 rate "buy" or "strong buy", 5 "hold" while 5 "sell" or "strong sell", median PT is 265 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** For PWFC, of the 22 analysts, 11 rate "buy" or "strong buy", 6 "hold" and 5 "sell" or below rating, median PT is 245 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** RURL down 30 pct while PWFC had lost about a quarter of its value so far this year as of Wednesday's close (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)