** India's NSE share index falls 0.61 pct on the day of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts

** Market-wide rollover was at 63 pct as of Wednesday's close vs 80 pct last month

** Pharma, consumer goods have seen stronger rollover while the midcaps were on the weaker side - Sahaj Agrawal, deputy vice president of derivatives at Kotak Securities

** Concerns over inflows remain, as overseas investors remain net seller in the futures market, adds Agrawal

** Put-call ratio - a gauge of mood of options markets - on the lower side at 0.70, indicating investors are putting their money into call options rather than put options