BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** India's NSE share index falls 0.61 pct on the day of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts
** Market-wide rollover was at 63 pct as of Wednesday's close vs 80 pct last month
** Pharma, consumer goods have seen stronger rollover while the midcaps were on the weaker side - Sahaj Agrawal, deputy vice president of derivatives at Kotak Securities
** Concerns over inflows remain, as overseas investors remain net seller in the futures market, adds Agrawal
** Put-call ratio - a gauge of mood of options markets - on the lower side at 0.70, indicating investors are putting their money into call options rather than put options (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.