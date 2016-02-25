BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** Railway sector-linked stocks fall after budget announced by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in the day was termed as lacklustre
** Shares in Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd, Titagarh Wagons, Texmaco Rail & Engineering drop between 5 and 7 pct
** Rail minister announces 2016/17 planned capital expenditure of 1.21 trillion rupees ($17.63 billion)
** Hopes to generate revenue of order of 1.84 trillion rupees next year, 10.1 pct higher than revised target of current year. (bit.ly/1TGAxZS)
** Keeps freight rates and passenger fares unchanged
** The budget was "too optimistic" and lacks clarity on implementation - Santosh Yellapu, analyst, Angel Broking ($1 = 68.6400 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.