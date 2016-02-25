BRIEF-CareDx says it's not in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements
* Caredx inc - nasdaq provided company until july 21, 2017 to submit a plan to regain compliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 21.4 percent y/y at 1.27 billion yuan ($194.37 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1R3mOq0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5339 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement