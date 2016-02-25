BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Feb 25 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 9.4 percent y/y at 980.9 million yuan ($150.17 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24qWos3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5319 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements