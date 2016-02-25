BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
Feb 25 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt on February 26 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q3sQcl
* Olayan International Ltd reports 12.42% stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp as of May 12, 2017 - SEC filing