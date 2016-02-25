BRIEF-Netsol says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
Feb 25 Hengxin Mobile Business Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire culture and media firm for 1.29 billion yuan ($197.53 million) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QzSNxq
($1 = 6.5307 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017