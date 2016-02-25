Feb 25 Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says plans to buy property firm for 3.1 billion yuan ($474.56 million) via asset swap, stake trasfer and share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund property projects, water treatment project and repay bank loans

