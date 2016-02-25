BRIEF-Avis Budget Group and its certain subsidiaries enters into an ninth master amendment
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing
Feb 25 Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy property firm for 3.1 billion yuan ($474.56 million) via asset swap, stake trasfer and share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund property projects, water treatment project and repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WL8ExJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5323 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing
* MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: