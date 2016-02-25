BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group prices senior notes
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes
Feb 25 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
* Says calls for Spain to release detained employees
* Says disagrees with the incomprehensible decision by the judge to reject the bail request for three ICBC employees, and is therefore appealing for their immediate release
* Says Madrid branch has been cooperating proactively with the relevant spanish authorities involved in the investigation
* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: