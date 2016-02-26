GRAINS-Chicago corn eases from 3-week top, wheat dips for 2nd day

* Corn down 0.1 pct after climbing on Monday to 3-week high * Wheat faces pressure on USDA's winter crop ratings (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 23 Chicago corn futures ticked lower on Tuesday as the market took a breather after climbing to a three-week high in the last session on concerns over wet weather delaying U.S. planting. Wheat edged down for a second day as the market came under pressure after a U.S. Department of Agriculture (US